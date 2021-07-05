First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,538 shares of company stock worth $20,561,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

