Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $73.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

