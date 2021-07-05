EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $104,562.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $32.00 on Monday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

