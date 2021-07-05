First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FGM opened at $57.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

