iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

