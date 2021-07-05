CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 795 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $113.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

