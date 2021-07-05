CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 208 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.