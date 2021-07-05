Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MLM stock opened at $349.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.
MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
