Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $349.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

