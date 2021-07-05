-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.67.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

