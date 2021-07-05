First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $154,000 Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.49 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.