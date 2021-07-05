O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBDO stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.