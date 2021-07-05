Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.