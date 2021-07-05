RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,310.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

