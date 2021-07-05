O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after buying an additional 303,603 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth $53,272,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth $44,441,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 437,029 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $39.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cardtronics plc has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

