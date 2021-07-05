UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $43.77 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Crown worth $43,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

