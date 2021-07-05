$0.54 EPS Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.