Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

