TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,800 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.