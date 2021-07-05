TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 76,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 129,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,651 shares of company stock worth $5,399,470. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

RMD stock opened at $250.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $250.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

