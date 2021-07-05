Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,341 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG opened at $9.70 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.