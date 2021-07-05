UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 10,762 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Lear worth $46,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 467.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE:LEA opened at $177.18 on Monday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.