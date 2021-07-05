UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 45,575 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Lincoln National worth $47,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $64.26 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

