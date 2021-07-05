UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,903 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $50,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 142.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Cognex stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

