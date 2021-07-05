SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,769 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $80,218,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 80.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 213,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,384,000 after acquiring an additional 94,739 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $264.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.20. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.96 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.