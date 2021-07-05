O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 227,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Navient by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

