AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $98.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

