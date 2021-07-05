Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,667 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.65% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $52,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

