UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,661 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $55,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

