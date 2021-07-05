Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.62% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $58,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $596,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 175,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 33,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $181.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

