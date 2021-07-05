UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 23,324 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $61,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.