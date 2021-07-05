Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

