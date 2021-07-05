Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 192,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at $182,317,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,045,471 shares of company stock worth $52,159,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

