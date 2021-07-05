Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,420 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after acquiring an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 129,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.