Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

