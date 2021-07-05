Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $222.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $130.90 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

