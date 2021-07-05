Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $66.67 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

