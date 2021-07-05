Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 231 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after buying an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

