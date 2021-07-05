Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 199 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $80.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

