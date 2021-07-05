Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,982 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG opened at $48.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.96. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

