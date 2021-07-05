Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

MSGS opened at $173.11 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.