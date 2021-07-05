Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $386,000 in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

