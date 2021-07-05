Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4,467.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

ADAP opened at $4.31 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $670.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

