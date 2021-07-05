13,114 Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

