Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,661 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $59,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,902,316. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

