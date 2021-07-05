Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Ceridian HCM worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 167.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $97.88 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,788.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

