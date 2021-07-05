$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. BRP posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $79.42 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.