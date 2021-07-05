Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

FBGGF opened at $17.92 on Monday. Fabege has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

