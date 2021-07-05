DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DDCCF opened at $17.25 on Monday. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

