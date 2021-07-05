$0.37 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.57. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 311.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

