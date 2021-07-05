Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRG. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

